To further reduce the mosquito population, the town of Flower Mound is giving away mosquito larvicide or “dunks” to Flower Mound residents who would like to begin a personal mosquito-control program.
“Dunks” are small tablets comprised of an environmentally-safe larvicide that specifically targets and eliminates mosquito larvae when placed in standing water for 30 to 45 days. Common examples of standing water include bird baths, planter basins, stagnant pools and water troughs.
The town will give away two free dunks per household to residents who come to Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents who would like to receive the tablets must show proof of residency such as a utility bill or driver’s license.
Town Hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The town has a limited supply and the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Mosquito dunks are also available at most local home, garden, and hardware stores. For more information, call Environmental Services at 972-874-6340.
