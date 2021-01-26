FMHS nomination
Courtesy of LISD

Flower Mound High School has announced the creation of the Flower Mound High School Hall of Fame and Lewisville ISD will be inducting its inaugural class this spring.

The selection committee, comprised of current Flower Mound High School staff and community members, is looking for nominations to review in order to select the first class. The selection committee would like the community’s help in finding nominees to review and in sharing this information.

Throughout the storied history of Flower Mound High School, many outstanding and acclaimed alumni have made positive and significant marks on the school, community and world. These individuals have made a lasting name for themselves and have brought honor to their former high school.

The FMHS Hall of Fame award shall be given to former students of Flower Mound High School whose achievements, character and service to others serve as an inspiration to our students today.

Criteria to be considered for this award include:

  • Graduate of FMHS
  • Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years
  • Achievements in their chosen field
  • Service to community and/or country
  • Personal accomplishments
  • Contributions to society
  • Role model for youth

If you would like to nominate an individual for this honor, fill out the digital nomination form here: https://forms.gle/zLZizh5c4qN8LnTV7. Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16.

