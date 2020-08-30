How many times have you or someone you have known said, “I could write a book”?
How many times have you or someone actually done it?
Advika Rajeev, a junior at Flower Mound High School, published her first novel a couple of weeks ago. She’s 16. The average age of a first-time novelist is in the mid-to-late thirties according to multiple publishing sources.
Advika, who describes herself as a “voracious reader of urban fantasy” and other genres as well, began writing her own fantasy stories in middle school. With several unfinished manuscripts in a drawer at home, she was encouraged by her parents to finish her 400-page novel, “All the President’s Horses and All the President’s Men” (available on Amazon.com). Over more than two years, she dedicated her free time to completing the story and readying it for release on Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP).
In addition, Advika shared that of all the stories she has written to date, she “liked this one the best.” Also, she felt a story that people could relate to would have a better chance of being read. This was why she chose the White House as her first novel’s setting.
“I wanted a place that everyone already knew about and that people have in common,” Advika said.
The process of writing a book not only includes a great idea for a story and writing it, but also editing, proof reading, publishing, marketing and promoting it, too. The discipline to follow through on each part of the process takes personal initiative and dedication. When asked how she felt after uploading her finished novel to KDP, Advika said, “I was tired, but very excited. I took a photo with my parents and two younger sisters as I pushed the ‘send’ key on my computer.”
Advika’s favorite elements of the writing process for this book were thinking through the scenes and writing the chapters. Sometimes, ideas for story passages came to her in dreams while she was asleep at night. Her least favorite tasks were editing and formatting the book to upload for digital publishing. “This is my first book, and I want to use it as a stepping stone to write and publish more,” she said.
Advika’s current project was initiated during the spring quarantine when schools were closed to in-person learning. She is the editor and a writer for an independent, bi-weekly newsletter about current events. Joining her are several other contributors who are middle and high school students from area North Texas schools. It can be found online at: thinkerschronicle.wixsite.com/thinkerschronicle.
What does the future hold for this 16-year-old novelist? Advika is looking forward to attending college after she graduates from high school. She is thinking about pursuing a major in either bio-medical engineering or artificial intelligence with a minor in creative writing. She is also interested in learning about other publishing formats and finding the motivation to finish some of her other manuscripts she has set aside.
When asked what one thing she would like to share with other young novelists, Advika said, “Stick with it!”
