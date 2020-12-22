Chad Russell, the principal at Flower Mound High School, is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19, according to a social media post from his wife, Jennifer.

She said after battling COVID-19 for three weeks Russell is now being hospitalized in Oklahoma City. There, he will receive ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, treatment, she said. ECMO is used to treat seriously ill patients who have COVID-19.

“I am asking all of you for your prayers,” she said. “He is so strong and so very stubborn. I know he can do this with all of our help.”

Russell was named the Flower Mound High School principal in May of 2019, taking over for Sonya Lail, who retired. Before being named the FMHS principal Russell was the principal at Lamar Middle School. He spent 10 years as an assistant principal at FMHS before that.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments