The family of Chad Russell, principal at Flower Mound High School, announced on social media Wednesday that he is finally home after a long battle with COVID-19.
Russell said he had spent six weeks in three hospitals, and he was on a ventilator for 12 days.
“It has been quite the journey,” Russell said. “Still road to travel to recovery. But today … I go home.”
Russell was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving week. After battling the virus for three weeks he was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition. He was then transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City to receive extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, treatment.
A GoFundMe page created by one of Russell’s former students raised nearly $19,000 to go toward his recovery.
Russell was named the Flower Mound High School principal in May of 2019, taking over for Sonya Lail, who retired. Before being named the FMHS principal Russell was the principal at Lamar Middle School. He spent 10 years as an assistant principal at FMHS before that.
