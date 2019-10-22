A Flower Mound High School teacher was arrested Monday by Dallas Police and charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
According to a press release issued by DPD, James Larue Moore, 58, was arrested for an offense that occurred five years ago at a private residence.
The release states that police are concerned there may be additional victims since Moore is a teacher.
According to the school’s website Moore is a Spanish teacher.
Amanda Brim, chief communications officer with Lewisville ISD, said Moore is on administrative leave pending the investigation.
She said as far as the district knows the incident in question did not involve any FMHS students.
Brim said Moore started working for LISD on May 30, 2008 and has only worked at FMHS.
Anyone with information about Moore is asked to call Det. Rodriguez or a supervisor at the Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Squad at 214-671-4200.
To read the letter sent to FMHS and FMHS 9 parents by the district, click here.
