A video game dispute may have led to a man in California driving to Flower Mound and fatally shooting a local 18-year-old.
According to a press release police were called to a house in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Lane, near High Road, at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival police found the victim, 18-year-old Matthew Thane, dead from a gunshot wound. Thane was a 2020 graduate of Flower Mound High School.
Police said they were able to link the homicide to a 23-year-old man from Pleasanton, California. According to a press release the two met through online gaming. An investigation through cell phone data revealed the suspect drove to Flower Mound and back to his home in California over a 72-hour period.
“(A video game dispute) is a consideration we’re looking into,” said Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department. “Our investigators are analyzing evidence at the scene to see if that’s the case.”
Police said the suspect committed suicide when approached by police in California.
“Flower Mound detectives then contacted the Pleasanton Police Department to assist with the investigation and sent two detectives to help,” a press release stated. “Once detectives were able to get a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, the Flower Mound detectives and Pleasanton Police attempted to contact the suspect to serve the warrant late Wednesday night. It is believed the suspect took his own life as police were attempting to get the suspect to exit the residence.”
Jennings said the suspect set something on fire outside Thane’s home to draw him outside.
Police have not released the suspect’s identity, and the official cause of death is pending with the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.
Immediately after the shooting Flower Mound police stated that the suspect was wearing jeans and a black motorcycle helmet. Police said they did not believe the shooting to be random.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Thane’s family at tinyurl.com/y3hmuz2k.
