The Flower Mound Town Council recognized outgoing Councilman Claudio Forest, and swore in returning Councilman Sandeep Sharma and new Councilwoman Ann Martin.
During the meeting, Mayor Dixon presented Forest with an honorary street sign and key to the town in honor of his service. Following the presentation, council members Sandeep Sharma (Place 2) and Ann Martin (Place 5) were officially sworn in.
In their first act of business, the new Council named Councilman Jim Engel as Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Ben Bumgarner as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. The new Council will conduct its first regular meeting on Dec. 7.
Tree Lighting Ceremony set
The town of Flower Mound will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Community Activity Center, located at 1200 Gerault Road.
Due to the pandemic, the annual parade portion of the event has been canceled. However, there will be lots of holiday cheer at the tree lighting ceremony portion, with safer activities such as a walk-through light display with several Christmas-themed inflatables.
Children will also have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Santa will have a Plexiglas barrier between him and the kiddos, to increase safety.
At the conclusion of the event, town officials will flip the switch, illuminating the CAC’s new Christmas tree for the first time. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the event. Attendees are asked to park at the CAC and the adjacent Gerault Park.
