Texas Health Presbyterian Flower Mound received its first round of COVID-19 vaccines and began administering them Wednesday to the hospital’s health care workers at high risk, marking an important day for the hospital.
The vaccine requires a second dose approximately three weeks later.
“Our healthcare heroes have been fighting on the front lines for so long and it was so exciting to see hope in their eyes,” the hospital stated on social media. “So proud of the work at this facility and their commitment to excellence as we embark on this important new phase of our pandemic response.”
The hospital produced a short video that showed several of its health care workers getting the vaccine.
“It’s an emotional day for all of us and a victorious day in the history of medicine,” Sujatha Krishnan, MD, said on the video.
“The studies with which this vaccine has come out today is robust, and the data of the efficacy and safety is very convincing,” she said.
Others explained why they got the vaccine.
“I got the vaccine at exactly 11:30 (a.m.),” said Clint Sullivan, a respiratory therapy nurse. “It was great. I didn’t feel a thing. Honestly I want to do this to project not just myself but my family, my friends and everybody I work with at the hospital.”
Following vaccination, it is still critical to wear masks, maintain social distancing and practice hand hygiene, the hospital stated.
