Flower Mound has yet to approve a plan for a cultural arts center, but it’s about to knock down some buildings that would make space for one.
Monday the Flower Mound Town Council approved an interlocal agreement with Basic IDIQ for the demolition of the former Lewisville ISD indoor natatorium and the communications building located at 1776 and 1778 Timber Creek Road.
The LISD Board of Trustees approved the sale of two parcels, totaling 7.4 acres, to the town of Flower Mound for $900,000 on May 18.
Flower Mound officials said the property, which is adjacent to Helen and Leonard Johns Community Park, is expected to be used as park land. That could include a cultural arts center.
Flower Mound has been exploring the possibility of a cultural arts center for years. In June of 2020 the town received a presentation from Webb Management Services, which conducted a feasibility study to determine what a cultural arts center in town could look like.
Based on the town’s demographic, the community’s interest in the arts and the lack of medium- to large-sized venues, the firm recommended the town pursue a 600-seat (or 850-person standing room) facility with a focus on music, both traditional and contemporary. It suggested the facility feature new technology and high-quality acoustics.
The firm envisioned additional space for rehearsals, an education wing with classrooms for visual art, music and dance, as well as practice rooms and music studio/production space.
Other recommendations include a gallery and exhibition space for the ability to host rotating shows and receptions.
Chuck Jennings, director of parks and recreation, said the second phase of the study, a business plan, is set to be complete this summer. He said the Town Council could review it at one of its August meetings.
“That will be a big driver on what exactly we do with the site,” Jennings said.
But a cultural arts center is just one consideration for that property. Previously the town had considered constructing a tennis center at that location, assuming it could purchase that property. There is a small tennis complex at the Helen and Leonard Johns Community Park.
The town has been given approximately 13 acres as part of the Toll Brothers development Townlake East, located at the intersection of Flower Mound Road and Cross Timbers Road. The town has considered using that acreage as a tennis center.
Jennings said the town is also exploring a portion of the Dunham Ranch recreation area in west Flower Mound as a potential tennis center site.
He said a feasibility study for a tennis study is expected to begin in July.
“That will answer a lot of questions to help us make a decision,” Jennings said.
Ultimately, he said, the Town Council will determine what goes at the former LISD property and the Townlake East property.
“They council could say no, and the study could say no,” Jennings said. “We could just master plan the property and redevelop it. It’s still all up in the air.”
Town officials said the cost of demolition – the contract with Basic IDIQ is for $595,519 – will be reimbursed with the Cultural Arts Commission grant funding allocated to the town from the Texas Legislature in 2019.
At this time the town is not removing the administration building that is adjacent to the communications building. The town is exploring the possibility of renovating it for the cultural arts center.
The purchased park land may also include trails, landscaping, additional parking and site lighting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.