FM parks and rec

Residents will get the chance to weigh in on several departments in the town, including parks and recreation, in the citizen survey.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound’s 2019 citizen survey is now available online.

Residents will have until Oct. 4 to offer their feedback by visiting http://bit.ly/2019fmsurvey. Data collected from the citizen survey is used to gauge resident satisfaction in several areas, while helping to determine where improvements in service need to be made.

The online survey directly compares with the citizen survey that was previously mailed to a scientific sampling of residents last month.

For those who were randomly selected to participate in the mail-in survey, you do not need to participate in the online survey as well. Results from both mail-in and online surveys will be posted, when the data is available.

