The town of Flower Mound’s 2019 citizen survey is now available online.
Residents will have until Oct. 4 to offer their feedback by visiting http://bit.ly/2019fmsurvey. Data collected from the citizen survey is used to gauge resident satisfaction in several areas, while helping to determine where improvements in service need to be made.
The online survey directly compares with the citizen survey that was previously mailed to a scientific sampling of residents last month.
For those who were randomly selected to participate in the mail-in survey, you do not need to participate in the online survey as well. Results from both mail-in and online surveys will be posted, when the data is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.