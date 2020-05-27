Flower Mound monument

Knowing when you need a permit for work on your house can be confusing. Flower Mound’s building and inspections division just launched a new residential permit page at flower-mound.com/doineedapermit to help.

On the web page, users can see a diagram of typical home repairs/improvements, the corresponding description, and links to necessary documents. By following the necessary steps, building and inspection services staff can help insure the safety and welfare of property owners by enforcing building, electrical, plumbing and mechanical code regulations within the town.

