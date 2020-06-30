FM Library
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Due to rising COVID-19 concerns by public health officials, there has been a change to the previously-announced reopening hours for the Flower Mound Public Library.

Starting Monday, the library will reopen with the hours of 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. The library will remain closed on Fridays through Sundays until further notice.

The return window remains open around the clock, and the drive-thru pick-up window will be back in operation on Monday and will have the hours of Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents using the drive-thru pick-up window are asked to call 30 minutes before arriving at the window so the staff can have the items ready. 

