Due to rising COVID-19 concerns by public health officials, there has been a change to the previously-announced reopening hours for the Flower Mound Public Library.
Starting Monday, the library will reopen with the hours of 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. The library will remain closed on Fridays through Sundays until further notice.
The return window remains open around the clock, and the drive-thru pick-up window will be back in operation on Monday and will have the hours of Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents using the drive-thru pick-up window are asked to call 30 minutes before arriving at the window so the staff can have the items ready.
