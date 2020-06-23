Starting Friday, the Flower Mound Public Library will be closed for 10 days and will reopen July 6 to facilitate construction.
During that time, library staff and a team of professional movers will be temporarily relocating the entire Library collection into the new space on the north side of the library in order for renovation to start on the center section of the building.
During the week the library is closed:
Storytimes and other programs currently being provided digitally will not be held.
Items can be returned in the “old” drive-through book drop on the east side of the building starting at 9 a.m. on June 29.
Curbside pick-up will end at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 and will no longer be available.
Checkout for ebooks and other digital items will still be available.
The pickup “clock” for holds will be suspended while the Library is closed and due dates will be extended until it is reopened.
When the library reopens on July 6:
Normal construction-based hours will resume: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Parking will be on the north side of the parking lot, and access to the building will be via the new north lobby entrance.
The drive-thru pick-up window will reopen, replacing curbside pickup. Drive-thru pick-up hours will be Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Friday from 1-4 p.m. Call 972-874-6200 at least 30 minutes prior to arrival.
Summer Reading Challenge and digital programs will continue through July.
Until the entire construction project is complete in the fall, study rooms will not be available, and seating will be limited. In addition, a limited number of computers will be available and tutoring cannot be accommodated.
The Library is unable to accept used book donations until construction is complete. Volunteering is suspended indefinitely. The Friends of the Library August Used Book Sale has been canceled.
Visit the Library website at fmlibrary.net, call 972-874-6200, or email fmpl@flower-mound.com for more information. This is the final phase of construction, with the project scheduled to be finished by November.
