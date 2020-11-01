Flower Mound library renovated
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Public Library

The Flower Mound Public Library will return to normal hours Monday as the renovation and expansion project is now complete.

The library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a few select guests at 5 p.m. Thursday to celebrate its reopening.

Groundbreaking for the project took place in May of 2019.

The project expanded the library from 25,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet.

Among the highlights of the project include a dedicated children’s storytime/program room, dedicated teen area, four more study rooms, a second multipurpose room, quiet reading room for adults, expanded Friends of the Library used book sale space, family restroom and expanded parking.

A creation lab, reading patios and a vending area will open in 2021.

According to library officials there are 35,000 cardholders, including 25,000 who are Flower Mound residents.

The library owns 90,000 physical items and 30,000 electronic titles. The annual circulation is 420,000, and there are 165,000 annual visitors.

