The candidate slate is set for the May 2 municipal and school board elections following the filing deadline Friday.
There will be two races for Flower Mound Town Council. Incumbent Sandeep Sharma will face challenger David Johnson in Place 2. Sharma, who is the mayor pro tem, is completing his first term on the council. Johnson is the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In Place 5, incumbent Claudio Forest will face Ann Martin. Forest is completing his first term on the council.
In Lewisville ISD, incumbent Kristi Hassett will face H. Denise Wooten, from Double Oak, in Place 6 on the Board of Trustees. Hassett, from Flower Mound, is completing her third term on the board. Tracy Scott Miller is running unopposed in Place 7.
In Highland Village, Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, Jon Kixmiller (Place 2), Barbara Fleming (Place 4) and Robert Fiester (Place 6) did not draw opponents.
In Double Oak, incumbents Anita Nelson, Joe Dent and Billie Garrett did not draw opponents for their two-year term seats. Von Beougher, who is serving a one-year term, did not draw an opponent.
