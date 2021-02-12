The filing period for the May 1 municipal and school board elections ended Friday, and there will be five candidates will be vying to be Flower Mound’s next mayor.
The town’s current mayor, Steve Dixon, announced he is not running for reelection.
The first one to file was Itamar Gelbman, who served one term on the Town Council from 2015-2017. Others soon followed over the last two weeks as he will be faced by Stephanie Bell, an account manager, Cheryl Moore, a physical therapist, Derek France, a business owner, and Jehangir Raja, who lists his occupation on the candidate application as CEO.
In Place 4, incumbent Jim Engel, who is retired, will face Ani Umoh, a social worker.
In Highland Village, incumbent Mike Lombardo drew an opponent in Andrew Crawford for Place 3, and incumbent Tom Heslep will face challenger Jason Bates in Place 5. Incumbent Dan Jaworski did not draw an opponent in Place 7.
In Double Oak, Councilman Von Beougher was the only candidate to file for the mayor’s seat, which is held by Mike Donnelly. Donnelly announced he would not seek reelection.
Three candidates filed to run for two council seats – incumbent Scott Whisenhunt, as well as Casey Parsons and Patrick Johnson.
In Lewisville ISD, Buddy Bonner, who is retired, and Paige Dixon, a veteran, will square off for Place 1 on the Board of Trustees. One of them will fill the seat vacated by Kronda Thimesch when she resigned to run for state representative.
In Place 2, incumbent Allison Lassahn, a consultant, will face Sheila P. Taylor, a CPA.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.