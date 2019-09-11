Don McDaniel award

Don McDaniel, left, won the Outstanding Citizenship Award in the individual category last year. He's pictured with the 2017 winner Marilyn Lawson and Mayor Steve Dixon.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound leaders understand that the success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to making it a better place to live, work, and play.

In an effort to recognize those who have given unselfishly of themselves in service to others, the town is looking for nominations for the 2019 “Outstanding Citizenship Award.” Anyone can nominate an individual or group, as long as the nominee is a Flower Mound resident/group, and displays at least two of the following criteria:

    Strives to make a positive impact in the community

    Enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its citizens

    Addresses or fulfills a community need or concern

The recipient will receive a Proclamation of Outstanding Citizenship from the Mayor and Council, along with a small engraved plaque. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, November 15. Pick up your nomination form at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road or by visiting flower-mound.com.

