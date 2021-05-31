A Flower Mound man is facing 10 charges following an incident Saturday in which he is suspected of pointing a gun at people in and around Post Oak Park and then trying to get inside Flower Mound Fire Station No. 7.
Jerrod Brown, 42, has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony, three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (second-degree felony), one count of assault on a public servant (third-degree felony) and one count of resisting arrest/search or transport (a Class A misdemeanor).
Brown was arrested Saturday and transferred to Denton County Jail where bond was set at $1,057,000. The judge also set bond conditions on Brown, including the requirement to wear a GPS monitor.
The incident began around 8:37 a.m. Saturday when 911 dispatch received calls regarding a man with a gun in the 3100 block of Skillern Road. Callers told dispatch a man was pointing a gun at people in and around Post Oak Park.
When police arrived they were told the man was outside Fire Station No. 7, located on Skillern Road.
According to police, once officers arrived Brown was attempting to enter the station. When officers tried to confront him Brown pointed his gun at the officers. Police fired at Brown, but he was not hit, police said.
Officers used a taser on Brown and then arrested him. Brown received minor injuries, police said. No officers, firefighters or residents were seriously injured in the incident, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.