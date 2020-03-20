Following the Town Council’s unanimous approval of extending the current disaster declaration during the March 19 special meeting, Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon formally signed the amended declaration Friday.
The extended disaster declaration will last through April 20 to continue keeping the community’s health and safety top priority during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
If the town feels it is in the best interest of residents to discontinue the measures, it could be discontinued earlier than April 20 by Dixon. Conversely, the disaster declaration could be extended beyond April 20 via council approval, depending upon the situation of the virus.
The new declaration formally mandates the following:
• Prohibits community gatherings of 50 people or more
• Prohibits recreational gatherings of 10 people or more
• Allows restaurants, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries to provide take-out, delivery, or drive-thru services in accordance with county and state restrictions
• Temporarily closures of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, arcades and gyms in accordance with county and state restrictions
• Temporarily suspends the town from issuing solicitor permits and revokes current solicitor permits
• Declares the town unable to follow the deadlines of the Public Information Act for the next 30 days due to the public health emergency
In the declaration, a community gathering is defined as any indoor or outdoor event which brings together 50 people or more at the same time in a single room or a single confined space such as an auditorium, theater, stadium (indoor or outdoor), arena or event center, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria, or another other confined indoor/outdoor space. An outdoor community gathering includes events in confined outdoor spaces, enclosed by a fence, physical barrier, or other structure and where people are within an arm’s length of each other for extended periods of time.
Additionally, a recreational gathering is defined as any indoor or outdoor event primarily for social or recreational purposes that brings together 10 people or more in a single confined space. Examples include parties, backyard barbecues, social or sporting events. Private facilities such as golf clubs may still operate their outdoor facilities such as their tennis courts or golf course but must limit their indoor activities.
The declaration does not apply to gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building such as an office buildings, school classroom, residential building, hospital or medical facility (including the cafes and restaurants within these facilities), or hotel as long as 50 people or more are not present in any single space at the same time.
Town officials strongly urge residents to continue social distancing and the practice of good hygiene such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to reduce the spread of germs, washing your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
For complete information regarding how the coronavirus is affecting town operations, visit flower-mound.com/covid19. View the town of Flower Mound’s amended disaster declaration.
