In response to Denton and Tarrant Counties’ revised disaster declarations, Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon signed a second amended declaration Monday so the town would be in agreement with current county and state mandates.
The second amended disaster declaration will still be in effect through April 20 to continue keeping the community’s health and safety top priority during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
As earlier released, if the town feels it is in the best interest of residents to discontinue the measures, it could be discontinued earlier than April 20 by Dixon. Conversely, the disaster declaration could be extended beyond April 20 via Town Council approval, depending upon the situation of the virus.
The amended declaration formally mandates the following:
Prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more
Allows restaurants, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries to provide take-out, delivery, or drive-thru services in accordance with County and State restrictions
Temporarily closures of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, arcades, gyms, commercial amusement establishments, bingo halls, theaters, movie theaters, gymnastic studios, martial arts studios, gyms, private clubs, hair and nail salons and barber shops, estheticians and related personal care businesses, spas, massage parlors, tattoo and piercing parlors, tanning salons, residential meeting spaces, event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, outdoor plazas and markets, malls and retail stores that do not sell essential household goods in accordance with county and state restrictions
Allows grocery stores, stores selling household goods, convenience and package stores, pharmacies and drug stores, day care facilities, medical facilities, non-profit service providers, homeless and emergency shelters, office buildings, essential government buildings, airports and transit facilities, transportation systems, resident buildings and hotels, and manufacturing and distribution facilities to remain open
Orders members of a household of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home. Members of the household cannot go to work, school, or any other community function until cleared by a medical professional
Prohibits in-person worship services, provided that staff can work on site to produce audio/video services for transmission to the public
Temporarily suspends the Town from issuing solicitor permits and revokes current solicitor permits
A gathering is defined as any indoor or outdoor event which brings together 10 people or more at the same time in a single room or a single confined space where people are present and within six feet of each other.
The second amended declaration does not apply to businesses delivering essential services, as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce Memorandum dated March 19. These entities may continue their operations, modified to account for CDC workforce and consumer protection guidance.
Town officials strongly urge residents to continue social distancing and the practice of good hygiene such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to reduce the spread of germs, washing your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For complete information regarding how the coronavirus is affecting town operations, visit flower-mound.com/covid19. To view the Town of Flower Mound’s disaster declaration, visit https://bit.ly/2QGufgv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.