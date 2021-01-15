Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Due to the continual rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, all Town Council and board/commission public meetings will be held virtually through the end of February, starting with the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Jan. 25. To view all upcoming public meetings, go to flower-mound.com/calendar and select the “Town Calendar” option. 

For information about how to watch and participate in virtual meetings, visit flower-mound.com/onlinemeeting

