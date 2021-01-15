Due to the continual rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, all Town Council and board/commission public meetings will be held virtually through the end of February, starting with the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Jan. 25. To view all upcoming public meetings, go to flower-mound.com/calendar and select the “Town Calendar” option.
For information about how to watch and participate in virtual meetings, visit flower-mound.com/onlinemeeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.