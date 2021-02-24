Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

All Town Council and board/commission public meetings will be held virtually through March.

The town plans to have in-person meetings resume in April, with COVID-19 precautions still in place. To view all upcoming public meetings, go to flower-mound.com/calendar and select the “Town Calendar” option. 

For information about how to watch and participate in virtual meetings, please visit flower-mound.com/onlinemeeting

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments