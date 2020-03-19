The Flower Mound Town Council on Thursday voted to move its Town Council election to November amid concerns of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
Incumbent Sandeep Sharma is set to face David Johnson in Place 2. Incumbent Claudio Forest is set to face Ann Martin in Place 5.
Town Secretary Theresa Scott listed several considerations for moving the May 2 election to Nov. 3.
She said with the spread of the coronavirus it would be difficult to find poll workers. She said it would also be difficult to practice social distancing during early voting and Election Day.
With several public buildings already closed and no answers as to when they would be re-opened, Scott said finding polling locations could be a challenge.
Cost was another consideration. She said if other cities in Denton County move their election to November, causing Flower Mound to pay for the election on its own, it could cost anywhere from $58,000 to $68,000. She said having it in November could cost around $12,900.
Scott also said Denton and Tarrant counties could opt not to host the election in May, leaving Flower Mound to have to scramble to have an election on its own.
Council members agreed it’s not worth the health risks and the potential logistical issues to have it in May.
“I don’t think it’s fair for anyone running to tell voters we think it’s fine to go into a public facility by May 3,” Forest said.
He also said it would be problematic to knock on doors and campaign during this time as many residents would not feel comfortable opening the door.
Scott said having the election in November means the incumbents will continue to serve on the council until November. She said shifting it to November will have no impact on campaign finance report deadlines. She said the winners of that November election would simply lose six months of their term.
Because of the move, candidates will be required to take down their campaign signs until later in the fall.
