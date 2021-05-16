Flower Mound, best small city
Flower Mound is the No. 4 “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.,” according to a study by SmartAsset, an online personal finance company.

Researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 comparing 11 key factors, including home affordability, income equality, entertainment options, and commute times.

Flower Mound rose five spots from its No. 9 ranking in 2020, and is also the only Texas community in the top 25. The full study can be read online.

