Flower Mound is the No. 4 “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.,” according to a study by SmartAsset, an online personal finance company.
Researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 comparing 11 key factors, including home affordability, income equality, entertainment options, and commute times.
Flower Mound rose five spots from its No. 9 ranking in 2020, and is also the only Texas community in the top 25. The full study can be read online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.