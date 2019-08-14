Flower Mound is the No. 5 “Safest City to Raise a Child in” in the country, according to a study by “SafeWise,” a community-focused security organization. To compile the list, researchers examined the most recent FBI violent and property crimes data.
In addition, Flower Mound is the only Texas community in the top 10. View the entire study online.
