Lakeside DFW
Courtesy of Realty Capital

Flower Mound was ranked No. 24 by SmartAsset in its 2019 “Top Boomtowns in America” list.

To conduct the study, the financial technology company analyzed economic data for 500 cities nationwide and examined unemployment rate, business growth, GDP growth, population change, housing development, and change in household income.

 The DFW region claims five of the top 50 boomtowns nationwide. In addition to Flower Mound’s ranking, other top-ranking DFW boomtowns include Denton (No. 2), Frisco (No. 13), McKinney (No. 14), and Allen (No. 37). All five DFW cities have top 10 rates for five-year growth in the number of local businesses; Flower Mound experienced an approximate 18.6 percent increase in this category.

The full report, including the methodology and rankings, visit: smartasset.com/mortgage/top-boomtowns-in-america-2019.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments