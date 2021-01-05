Monday, Flower Mound Mayor Dixon and 2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Angie Cox announced the recipients of the 2020 Flower Mound Outstanding Citizenship Award. This award recognizes an outstanding individual and group that demonstrates exemplary service to the community. This year, four groups and seven individuals were considered.
In the individual category, Carol Kyer received the 2020 Outstanding Citizenship Award.
Kyer is active in many civic organizations, including the Women of Flower Mound and Communities In Schools of North Texas, where she currently serves as the board president. In addition, Kyer served as a Lewisville ISD Trustee for 15 years, holding the positions of board secretary and president, and has volunteered for countless organizations.
In the group category, Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB) received the 2020 Outstanding Citizen Group Award.
KFMB was formed in 2003 and partners with Flower Mound citizens to beautify the community and preserve the natural environment. Each year, the group holds a spring and fall trash pick-up event with 300 to 400 volunteers, in addition to a festival open to the entire community with education activities and vendor booths, recycling opportunities, and more.
In 2019 alone, the events collected over 48,000 pounds of trash! KFMB also manages the town’s Adopt-a-Spot program, Lend-a-Hand and Community Service programs, and Bags to Benches initiative, which started in 2020. For more information, visit the group’s website at https://kfmb.org/.
Award winners were given a special trophy and will have their names placed on a plaque at Town Hall, receive an engraved brick at the Library, in addition to other honors.
The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award was not available to be at Monday’s meeting and will be announced at the Feb. 1 meeting.
