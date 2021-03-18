With more than nine years of communications experience, Melissa Demmitt has been hired as the new director of communications for the town of Flower Mound.
Demmitt serves as the public relations director for the town of Christiansburg, Virginia. Prior to that, she held positions with the public relations firm Edelman and was a reporter for The Roanoke (Virginia) Times. Her first day with the town of Flower Mound will be April 19.
“I’m incredibly excited to move to Flower Mound, become part of this growing community, and build on the communications programs already in place,” Demmitt said. “The town has a long track record of being committed to transparency and proactive communications with residents, and I look forward to continuing that commitment.”
Demmitt has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington and Lee University and a graduate certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech.
“We’re very excited to welcome Melissa to our team,” Interim Town Manager/CFO Debra Wallace said. “Her diverse communications background and municipal experience is the perfect fit for the town, as we continue to prioritize keeping the community engaged and informed.”
