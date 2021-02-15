Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Due to inclement weather, all non-emergency town offices and facilities are closed on Monday and Tuesday. This includes Town Hall, Community Activity Center, Library, Animal Adoption Center and Municipal Court. Police, Fire, and Emergency Services will remain in operation at all times. 

Republic Services has delayed trash collections by one day for the safety of customers and employees. Monday's customers will be serviced on Tuesday and so on, until all collections are complete on Saturday.

The virtual Town Council meeting scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. has been canceled.

