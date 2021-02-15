Due to inclement weather, all non-emergency town offices and facilities are closed on Monday and Tuesday. This includes Town Hall, Community Activity Center, Library, Animal Adoption Center and Municipal Court. Police, Fire, and Emergency Services will remain in operation at all times.
Republic Services has delayed trash collections by one day for the safety of customers and employees. Monday's customers will be serviced on Tuesday and so on, until all collections are complete on Saturday.
The virtual Town Council meeting scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. has been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.