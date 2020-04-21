While Flower Mound has extended its disaster declaration to May 18, town officials say they have plenty of reasons for the town to reopen sooner.
In fact, they have 2.8 million reasons.
Flower Mound officials estimate that during the shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the town stands to lose approximately $2.8 million in revenue.
“The Town Council and I want to open Flower Mound back up to business as soon as possible,” Mayor Steve Dixon said. “However, we are required to follow county and state mandates.”
Municipal regulations can’t be less stringent than state or county rules.
Monday, the Town Council approved a fourth amendment to its disaster declaration, which had previously been set to expire that day. The amendment went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Flower Mound voted to extend its declaration in anticipation of possible extensions to the state and Denton County orders, which run through April 30. Those include the restriction of non-essential activities and the closure of non-essential businesses.
Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said residents have expressed concern over the May 18 extension.
“There’s a misunderstanding that the council imposed more restrictions,” Stathatos said. “And that’s not the case.”
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest suggested May 18 because that’s the date of the second scheduled council meeting in May. By then, the council will have a better idea of what state and county mandates are in place.
“If, say on May 5, the governor says all restrictions are lifted, then our disaster authority should be rescinded immediately,” Forest said.
The order is written to where Dixon could rescind the order without a council vote. A council vote would be required to extend the declaration.
Town Attorney Bryn Meredith said extending the declaration was important because municipalities can’t receive direct state funds without a disaster declaration in place.
“If on one hand we’re talking about let’s control spending and other items in the budget,” Dixon said, “we certainly don’t want to have a situation where we’re walking away from state money that everyone else is actively going to be going after. We need to be in there as well.”
The amendment includes three changes from its previous version to coincide with state and county mandates that were put in place after Flower Mound’s last amendment.
All elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited except where allowed by the state. Facilities that provide those services must identify procedures deemed to be elective.
Retail businesses that are not deemed “essential” can provide pick-up, mail or delivery services beginning April 24 through state guidelines.
Golf courses can operate under strict guidelines outlined by Denton County.
Stathatos said the only piece to the town’s declaration that is not in the state’s or county’s mandates is a suspension of new solicitor permits and a revocation of current solicitor permits. Dixon said he’s received a lot of calls about essential businesses soliciting.
The town plans to speak to State Rep. Tan Parker about future plans by the state to open more businesses quicker.
