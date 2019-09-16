After weeks of debate and at times stress for town employees, the Flower Mound Town Council has put an end to the budget and tax rate saga.
The council Monday approved a tax rate of $0.4365 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the current rate of $0.439.
It also adopted a budget that includes a fund balance of $14.9 million in the general fund with $70.6 million in revenue and $74.3 million in expenditures.
While not everyone got what they wanted, the final budget does not include a reduction in compensation packages or employee benefits, as councilmen Sandeep Sharma and Jim Pierson had suggested the town explore earlier in the summer.
It did, however, include $1.2 million in budget cuts in several departments from the original budget proposed, including $204,938 from the fire department.
Fire Chief Eric Greaser said the reduction has several effects, such as delaying the development in technical rescue disciplines, which the town uses as part of a regional cooperation with other local fire departments.
Other items include an instructor for an officer academy and emergency management training for its executive staff.
There was a reduction in the police budget of $86,045.
Public works reductions included the postponement of a traffic signal at Garden Ridge Boulevard and Forest Vista Drive.
The tax rate discussion took several variations before the final one was approved. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest, and the vast majority of the packed council chambers, supported keeping the rate at $0.439.
“I’d rather us do the right thing today and be OK the next year or the year after,” Forest said. “I think the slightly higher rate is the more prudent thing to do. Then revisit it next year.”
Forest’s motion for that rate failed to get a second.
Sharma proposed a tax rate of $0.434.
“We set ourselves up by cutting the expenditures so we can make do with smaller revenue,” Sharma said.
That motion also failed to get a second.
Once $0.436 was proposed, it was approved unanimously.
Debra Wallace, deputy town manager, said if $0.434 was approved there would need to be $252,000 more in cuts identified. Mayor Steve Dixon asked Sharma if he was prepared to identify those.
Wallace said the owner of the average valued home in Flower Mound ($423,145) would pay $1,811.17 in taxes with the $0.439 rate and $1,800.85, including the homestead exemption, with the $0.4365 rate.
Pierson had at one time asked the town to present a budget that was identical to the current year’s budget, which would have meant a reduction of $7 million in expenditures. He said he also wanted to reduce the town's debt issuance.
Monday he said he’s pleased with the budget since it calls for the usage of about $5.6 million in excess fund balance to pay for capital improvement projects instead of issuing debt.
In addition, the town is holding off on other projects, such as lane additions at the FM 3040/FM 2499 intersection and constructing a bridge over the Graham Branch of Denton Creek for the future Denton Creek Boulevard.
Several residents, dressed in maroon T-shirts that read “We Support #FloMoEmployees, encouraged the council to approve a budget that doesn’t cut from town departments, especially the first responders.
“We elected you to keep this town great,” said resident Al Picardi. “It’s your turn to keep your end of the bargain.”
Resident Dan Licardo, a former Navy SEAL who lost his legs in a truck crash last year, attended the meeting and showed his support for the first responders as well.
A few residents supported a lower tax rate or the effective tax rate.
