With the resignation of Councilman Jim Pierson, the town of Flower Mound is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. See below for instructions on the process.
The application period is open Tuesday through Monday. Applications must be submitted via an online form at tinyurl.com/27uvbt78 by 6 p.m. on Monday. Applications will be compiled and presented to the mayor and council.
The same qualifications for running for office per the Town Charter will be adhered to, which include:
Shall be a qualified voter of the Town
Shall be 21 years of age or older
Have been a resident of the town for at least one year
Shall not be employed by the town of Flower Mound
Shall hold no other public office except that of Notary Public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve, or Coast Guard reserve.
All interviews will be at the discretion of the Town Council.
Tentatively, applicant interviews will take place on May 25 and/or June 2, and an official appointment could be made on either of those dates (subject to change).
The appointed individual will serve out the remainder of the term. This seat is up for election on May 7, 2022.
For questions, contact the Town Secretary’s Office at 972-874-6070 or email townsecretary@flower-mound.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.