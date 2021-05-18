Flower Mound Town Hall 2019
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

With the resignation of Councilman Jim Pierson, the town of Flower Mound is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. See below for instructions on the process.

The application period is open Tuesday through Monday. Applications must be submitted via an online form at tinyurl.com/27uvbt78 by 6 p.m. on Monday. Applications will be compiled and presented to the mayor and council.

The same qualifications for running for office per the Town Charter will be adhered to, which include:

Shall be a qualified voter of the Town

Shall be 21 years of age or older

Have been a resident of the town for at least one year

Shall not be employed by the town of Flower Mound

Shall hold no other public office except that of Notary Public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve, or Coast Guard reserve.

All interviews will be at the discretion of the Town Council.

Tentatively, applicant interviews will take place on May 25 and/or June 2, and an official appointment could be made on either of those dates (subject to change).

The appointed individual will serve out the remainder of the term. This seat is up for election on May 7, 2022.

For questions, contact the Town Secretary’s Office at 972-874-6070 or email townsecretary@flower-mound.com

