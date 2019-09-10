The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended denying a specific use permit (SUP) for a RaceTrac convenience store and gas station at the southeast intersection of FM 2499 and Spinks Road.
The proposal was to construct a 5,411-square-foot station with eight gas pumps on 1.7 acres.
However, the majority of the commission had concerns over how the fuel trucks would get in and out of the property. Some said trying to access the site from FM 2499 would impede traffic.
“It’s too cramped, and there’s not enough circulation,” Commissioner David Johnson said.
Commissioner Laura Dillon, however, said this wouldn’t be the first time a fuel truck has used FM 2499, and she said traffic is already stopping in the area because of a nearby stop light.
Commissioners did, however, applaud the applicant’s efforts in designing the convenience store’s exterior to match the town standards, such as using more stone than most RaceTrac facilities have.
Cell tower site plan approved
The commission OK’d a site plan for a 120-foot communications tower at the southeast intersection of Spinks Road and Aberdeen Drive.
The rezoning for the tower was approved in April.
The tower is expected to provide better wireless coverage for areas such as the Lakeside Business District and Lakeside DFW.
Officials have said it typically takes six to eight months for a macro tower to be constructed and become operational.
Church parking lot
The commission recommended approval of a site plan for parking lot expansion at Valley Creek Church, located at the southeast intersection of Dixon Lane and FM 2499.
The plan calls for the addition of 240 parking spaces, which is in addition to the previously approved plan to construct 73 new spaces. That will bring the new total to 1,067 spaces for a church that averages 4,342 people for both of its Sunday services.
