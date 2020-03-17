The Flower Mound Police Department issued the following release regarding a temporary response protocol as it relates to COVID-19:
The Flower Mound Police Department has implemented a temporary response protocol that will maintain continuity of essential police services during the Town’s COVID-19 response.
Flower Mound PD has been closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, and recognize that social distancing is strongly recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.
To assist the public during this response with non-emergency calls for service, the Police Department is requesting community members and the public to utilize the Flower Mound Police Department Online Reporting service to report the following types of incidents:
Assault (not in progress)
Barking dog
Credit card abuse
Criminal mischief (vandalism)
Forgery
Hit and run
Identity theft
Lost property
Repossession
Shoplifting (not in progress)
Theft
Traffic concerns
Vacation watch
One can access the online reporting at flower-mound.com/pdreports or on the Police Department’s webpage at, flower-mound.com/139/Police-Department and click on the “Online Reporting” left-hand link. This online service will limit the number of times our officers need to come into direct contact with residents or enter a residents’ home.
If residents or the public need assistance utilizing this service or they believe they need to speak with an officer, contact the Flower Mound Police Department’s non-emergency number at 972-539-0525. A member of our communication team will be able to assist you using our online reporting system or will have an officer contact you by phone to take your report and determine if in-person contact needs to be made. Our goal is to proactively protect both our residents and our officers from potentially exposing each other. Reports filed through our online service or over the phone will receive the same professional care, as if they were taken in-person. As always, if you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.
Officers will continue to respond in-person to calls involving violence, threat to life, and in progress calls such as:
Sexual assaults
Family/domestic disturbances
Any disturbances involving violence or the threat of violence
Thefts, burglaries, and robberies in progress or just occurred or where evidence is present
Major crashes with road blockage or injuries
Missing persons
In progress assaultive offenses or fights
Any injury to a child/elderly/disabled
Intoxicated drivers or people
Welfare concerns
Any in-progress calls that have a potential of risk to life or safety (shots heard, suicidal people, etc.)
Any call that a Police Department supervisor deems appropriate
For up-to-date information regarding how the coronavirus affects Town operations, please visit www.flower-mound.com/covid19.
