To spread holiday cheer to town families in need, the Flower Mound Police Department and Flower Mound Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association are teaming up for the annual Santa Cops program.
Monetary donations and gifts (new, unwrapped) will be accepted beginning Wednesday through Dec. 4 and distributed prior to Christmas.
The more donations received, the more families Santa Cops can help.
Refer a family for the program and find the list of donation locations online. All referrals are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 2.
