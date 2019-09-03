Effective Nov. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department will take over crossing guard duties throughout the town.
To prepare for this switch, FMPD will hold three School Crossing Guard Job Fairs in September and will be seeking to hire approximately 60 crossing guards.
The job fairs will take place on:
* Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
*Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive
*Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
All job fairs will provide the opportunity to receive information, apply, interview, and complete the physical ability testing. No hiring will be done on-site.
For more information, visit flower-mound.com/crossingguards or contact Joy Franklin at joy.franklin@flower-mound.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.