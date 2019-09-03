FM crossing guards
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Effective Nov. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department will take over crossing guard duties throughout the town.

To prepare for this switch, FMPD will hold three School Crossing Guard Job Fairs in September and will be seeking to hire approximately 60 crossing guards.

The job fairs will take place on: 

* Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road

*Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive 

*Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road

All job fairs will provide the opportunity to receive information, apply, interview, and complete the physical ability testing. No hiring will be done on-site.

For more information, visit flower-mound.com/crossingguards or contact Joy Franklin at joy.franklin@flower-mound.com.

