Flower Mound police are investigating a Wednesday crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
According to a press release from the town of Flower Mound, police responded to a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Long Prairie Road.
Police said the driver of a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling southbound when his vehicle struck a woman who was attempting to cross the street from east to west. The woman was not using a crosswalk, the town stated.
Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Sandra K. Luedke, a Flower Mound resident. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, where police say she died.
"Currently, there are no charges pending," the town stated. "The crash is still under investigation."
