The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended denial of a rezoning request for Lakewood, a 122-acre mixed-use development proposed to be located on the north side of FM 2499 and east of Silveron Boulevard, directly west of the Southgate development.
The project calls for 244,800 square feet of office, 46,000 square feet of retail, 23,000 square feet of retail/restaurants and a 79,200-square foot hotel. There are also various types of residential proposed – 850 multifamily units and 164 single-family units. Plans call for the single-family units to have minimum lot sizes of 3,000 square feet and 5,000 square feet, and they would all be detached units. Multifamily buildings would range from three to five stories.
Project leaders touted the existing lake that would serve as a central draw to the project. Retail and restaurants are planned to front FM 2499 with office planned farther north. Beyond the lake and green space would be multifamily residential and single-family residential near Lakeside Boulevard. Trails and various gathering places, such as plazas, are also key features.
But while commissioners said they saw potential in the project, they had concerns on various aspects, including the density.
“It feels really cramped to me,” said Commissioner Brad Ruthrauff.
They also had issues with the variety of waivers and modifications requested for the project, including compatibility and buffer requirements between the residential and two office buildings on the north end. Commissioners said that close proximity could be addressed with a reduction in the residential count or accepting the pitched roof requirement for the office buildings, which was another waiver request.
Others were concerned that the submitted plans didn't include exact elevations to show what the hotel or commercial buildings would look like.
“The public is probably saying, 'I have no idea what I'm going to get,'” Ruthrauff said.
Commissioner Laura Dillon added that “flat” buildings is not what the town wants along the frontage of the town's entryway.
Developer Jim Wills said it's difficult do provide exact elevations when there are so many buildings proposed. Project leaders said the hotel elevations aren't available because it's too early to know what brand it would be.
“We could get the hotel in 120 days if we got the zoning,” Wills said. “Everyone is sitting on the sidelines waiting to see what happens.”
Commissioner Thomas Pickering said he had concerns that an updated traffic study hadn't been conducted since the project details changed to add more commercial.
“What it shows today is woefully inadequate for what happens today,” Pickering said. “And too many things have happened since the last report was done.”
Town Planner Chuck Russell said the town received between 26-27 emails in opposition to the project.
Commissioner David Johnson, who voted against the motion to deny the rezoning, said the town needs to have faith in the developers who have had success in other parts of the Metroplex and who want to bring a product to Flower Mound.
“It would be something that Flower Mound has never had before,” Johnson said. “It's about time that we start thinking bigger.”
Developers said Lakewood is a project that focuses on connectivity with its 4.4 miles of trails and walkable layout. They plan to make use of the lake access with various outdoor dining options.
Plans call for a bridge to be constructed over the lake, and on both sides would be plazas for weekend markets and events along an esplanade.
Project leaders touted the 30 acres of open space, saying that is double what's expected for The Point and triple that of Southgate and Lakeside DFW.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.