The Pecan Orchard Park playground, located at 4700 Mesquite St., will be temporarily closed as it undergoes a playground upgrade beginning Monday.
When complete, the new nature-themed playground will include a 2- to 5-year-old and 5- to 12-year-old play structure, swings, see-saw, and a merry-go-round. In addition, the playground will include synthetic turf surfacing and incorporate shade within the play structures and benches. Construction is anticipated to take approximately one month, weather pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.