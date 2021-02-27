Pecan Orchard Park
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Pecan Orchard Park playground, located at 4700 Mesquite St., will be temporarily closed as it undergoes a playground upgrade beginning Monday.

When complete, the new nature-themed playground will include a 2- to 5-year-old and 5- to 12-year-old play structure, swings, see-saw, and a merry-go-round. In addition, the playground will include synthetic turf surfacing and incorporate shade within the play structures and benches. Construction is anticipated to take approximately one month, weather pending.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments