Flower Mound playground
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound has announced its playgrounds have been reopened.

Parks employees are working toward removing the closed signage at each park and placing new signage.

The town does not have the capability to sanitize the equipment. In addition, children using the playground equipment should minimize in-person contact with anyone 65 years old or older for a period of 14 days. This includes maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask, and avoiding commonly-shared items. In addition, residents are encouraged to follow the guidelines below when visiting the playgrounds:

Practice social distancing and avoid congregating

Bring hand sanitizer and sanitize your hands regularly

A face mask is recommended for anyone over 2 years of age

Do not bring food or drink into the playground area

Enjoy the park and be safe

