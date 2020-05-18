The town of Flower Mound has announced its playgrounds have been reopened.
Parks employees are working toward removing the closed signage at each park and placing new signage.
The town does not have the capability to sanitize the equipment. In addition, children using the playground equipment should minimize in-person contact with anyone 65 years old or older for a period of 14 days. This includes maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask, and avoiding commonly-shared items. In addition, residents are encouraged to follow the guidelines below when visiting the playgrounds:
Practice social distancing and avoid congregating
Bring hand sanitizer and sanitize your hands regularly
A face mask is recommended for anyone over 2 years of age
Do not bring food or drink into the playground area
Enjoy the park and be safe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.