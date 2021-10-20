Flower Mound police have arrested a man on an aggravated assault charge in connection with a May 2 shooting that left one resident shot in the back.

Devin Homer, 24, was arrested Oct. 14 on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

On May 2, a Flower Mound resident in his early 20s was walking towards the front door of his home on the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive when he heard somebody running up behind him. The resident was trying to get through the door of his home when someone shot at him from behind twice. One bullet went through the victim’s backpack and hit him in the back. The other bullet grazed his elbow.

The victim made it into the front door after being shot where his family members met him, called 911 and started tending to his injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital, underwent surgery and has since fully recovered, said Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department.

The night of the shooting, the victim had been coming home from a convenience store in Dallas, where he worked for his family, Jennings said. Geofence warrants obtained by an investigator showed the suspect’s phone in and around the area of the convenience store when the victim got off of work.

“Then it also showed him basically following him home from Dallas to his residence here in Flower Mound where the shooting occurred,” Jennings said.

Video surveillance, a vehicle description and a clothing description of the suspect paired with the geofence records all “matched up,” Jennings said.

Homer was arrested based on the evidence, Jennings said. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first degree felony.

Jennings characterized the shooting as a “calculated attack” and said the suspect knew that the victim worked at the convenience store. Jennings said the suspect was going after the contents of the backpack.

“It definitely wasn’t random in that the suspect knew that this individual worked at this convenience store over in Dallas and I guess knew that he also would bring home the cash from the convenience store for safekeeping,” Jennings said.