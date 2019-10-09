On Sept. 27, members of the Flower Mound Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a house in the 1500 block of Rustic Timbers, where they arrested and charged two subjects with multiple narcotics manufacturing/delivery charges, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
Police arrested Don Carlando Walker, 33, on three THC manufacture/delivery charges and a charge of an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Police also arrested Whitney Jackson McMillan, 33, on three THC manufacture/delivery charges and an on-view charge of THC possession.
While executing the search warrant, detectives located and seized two pistols, a rifle, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately $8,300 in cash, and more than 100 fraudulent credit cards.
