Flower Mound Police responded to a shooting call at 5:53 a.m. in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Lane, near High Road in west Flower Mound, Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim, 18-year-old Matthew Thane, who had died from a gunshot wound. No other family members were injured during the incident.
An investigation is underway to identify a suspect. The initial description provided is a subject wearing jeans and a black motorcycle helmet. Detectives do not consider this a random act and are still working to gain more information about the suspect and possible motive. Police have no reason to believe the suspect is still in the area.
If anyone noticed any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area of Green Meadow Lane between Monday night and around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 972-539-0525 or the anonymous tip-line at 972-874-3307. Additional information will be released, when available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.