Flower Mound Police responded to a shooting call at 5:53 a.m. in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Lane, near High Road in west Flower Mound, Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim, 18-year-old Matthew Thane, who had died from a gunshot wound. No other family members were injured during the incident.

An investigation is underway to identify a suspect. The initial description provided is a subject wearing jeans and a black motorcycle helmet. Detectives do not consider this a random act and are still working to gain more information about the suspect and possible motive. Police have no reason to believe the suspect is still in the area.

If anyone noticed any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area of Green Meadow Lane between Monday night and around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 972-539-0525 or the anonymous tip-line at 972-874-3307. Additional information will be released, when available.

