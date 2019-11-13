FM crossing guards
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

The Flower Mound Police Department is looking for individuals to fulfill a role as a part-time, seasonal school crossing guard.

The FMPD is looking for people who enjoy being outside, working with children and engaging with the community.

If interested, fill out an application online. For questions regarding these positions, contact the crossing guard supervisor via email or 972-874-3380.

