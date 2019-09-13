FMPD State Fair fundraiser

The Flower Mound Police Department Bike Unit will co-host the Cook Children’s Medical Center “State Fair” fundraiser for 50 of their long-term care patients.

 Courtesy of FMPD

On Oct. 3, the Flower Mound Police Department Bike Unit will co-host the Cook Children’s Medical Center “State Fair” fundraiser for 50 of their long-term care patients.

The event will feature a street “carnival” with games, arts and crafts, music and more. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward purchasing games, crafts and prizes for the children.

To purchase a “Cycle for a Cause” T-shirt or make a donation, click here.

All order forms and payments should be returned to the Flower Mound Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane, by 5 p.m. Sept. 26.

