On Oct. 3, the Flower Mound Police Department Bike Unit will co-host the Cook Children’s Medical Center “State Fair” fundraiser for 50 of their long-term care patients.
The event will feature a street “carnival” with games, arts and crafts, music and more. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward purchasing games, crafts and prizes for the children.
To purchase a “Cycle for a Cause” T-shirt or make a donation, click here.
All order forms and payments should be returned to the Flower Mound Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane, by 5 p.m. Sept. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.