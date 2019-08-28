The Flower Mound Public Library was recently awarded the 2019 Texas Library Association Jeanette & Jim Larson Grant, awarded annually to public libraries in Texas to assist in purchasing materials of the mystery genre.
The funds received from this grant were used to complete and enhance some of the most loved mystery series in the Library’s adult fiction collection.
For more information about the grant, click here.
