The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday approved the guaranteed maximum price of $1.4 million with Phoenix I Restoration and Construction for construction of the Gibson Grant Log Cabin restoration project.
In the summer of 2015, local developer Curtis Grant learned that behind the walls of a farmhouse he had recently purchased on Quail Run in west Flower Mound was a log house. A tree ring study determined that the house was likely built in the 1860s. It’s believed William Gibson, who came to Flower Mound with the Missouri Colonists in 1844, built the cabin.
Since then the town, Denton County and the Texas Historical Commission have worked to restore and preserve the cabin.
The project will restore the building to the 1890-1925 time period. It will include related site improvements, such as removing some of the additions to the structure that had been made over the years.
It will also make structural and exterior modifications, roof replacement, mechanical and plumbing interior improvements and create a parking area and restroom building.
Once complete the cabin will be a 950-square-foot, six-room museum that has five exhibit rooms and a workroom for volunteers. It will include historical furnishings acquired by Denton County, as well as fixtures and lighting. There will also be an interactive exhibit space.
“There will be lots of educational opportunities out there,” said interim Town Manager Debra Wallace, who has helped lead the project.
She said the exterior will feature historic paint colors and historic siding.
The project will cap a long process since Grant discovered the structure.
In early 2016 the town purchased the surrounding property and accepted Grant’s donation of the log cabin.
In March of 2016 the town signed a memorandum of understanding with Denton County to provide assistance with restoring the cabin, the interpretative phase of the project and identification of grants and sponsors.
In December of 2016 the Texas Historical Commission provided the town a grant to create a master plan for the site.
The town hired preservation architects in 2017 to create a historical structure report and master plan, and those were complete and approved by the Town Council in 2018. The master plan was soon submitted to the Texas Historical Commission.
Originally the town split the project into three phases. The structure and exterior work were going to be part of Phase I. Site improvements were to be part of Phase II, and Phase III was going to include plumbing and mechanical work on the interior.
“Basically we hoped we could get started on the project and then we could hoped we would find grants or donors to help us complete that project,” Wallace said.
Design and restoration contracts were awarded in 2019, and the town received $1.5 million of state grant funding toward the end of 2019 to help with the project. The town decided in December of that year to combine the phases.
The town is now ready to move forward with construction, which should take approximately 10 months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.