Recently, Flower Mound’s Public Works Department received full accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the second consecutive time.
The accreditation verifies and recognizes that an agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth by the APWA.
The recognition promotes excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs, and employees.
