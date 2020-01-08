Clean City Flower Mound

Pictured are Deats Stewart, fleet and materials manager for the town of Flower Mound, and Lori Clark, air quality program manager for North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Recently, the town of Flower Mound was awarded the DFW Clean Cities 2019 Silver Fleet Award for the town’s contributions to reduce transportation energy impacts and improve air quality through clean city and alternative fuel initiatives.

This is the town’s first year to receive the Silver Fleet Award, earning the Bronze Fleet Award in 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015. Fleet recognition is based on the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) annual DFW Clean Cities survey.

Each year, NCTCOG re-evaluates the scoring structure and Fleet Departments are scored according to certain criteria highlighted by the U.S. Department of Energy.

To learn more about Flower Mound Fleet Services, watch the “At Your Service” segment on the Town’s YouTube Channel.

